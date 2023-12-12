On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the horoscopes by Nana Calistar for December 12.

Aries

A love will come into your life that will teach you why it didn't work out with someone else. Only you know what you have had to go through to get to where you are, do not allow other people to interfere in your affairs. There are good opportunities at work and money, take advantage to invest in the project you have in mind. In the following days you should have patience and self-love, do not let anyone take advantage of you, but be careful with the way you treat others, because they could hurt you.

Taurus

Listen to your family's advice, you should reflect because strong changes are coming. It will be a heavy week, you will be heartbroken and you will realize that many people are not honest and have taken advantage of you, but you have to draw out your inner energy to show the world what you are capable of and find happiness. These days you will have to make important decisions, do not be influenced by negative comments, remember that they usually arouse envy.

Gemini

They have to remove from their surroundings those people who do not contribute anything to them. Stop thinking about the past, face life step by step. An old love has thought a lot about you and you will surely dream about him or her. If the opportunity to start a food-related business comes into your life, take it, because you will have success and good money. Take care of your health and rest, because you could get sick. Forget the past and worry about what's next.

Cancer

They are in a great moment to make their dreams come true and show those who doubted what they are capable of. They could take a trip. Don't try to change the people around you, you have to respect their way of living, just take responsibility for yourselves. If you want to find love you have to trust, it is time to start from scratch, do not worry about your past or future before going to sleep, leave everything in the hands of destiny. Beware of accidents at work or on the street. Don't let yourselves be manipulated by gossip.

Leo

They have to find balance and not let bad comments ruin their plans. They might face jealousy from a friend. Good news will come. If you are in a relationship, don't be dishonest and get involved with someone else, it is best to give yourself time with your partner and you will find out who he is. It's time to finalize that business you have in mind, you will receive good money.

Virgo

A new friendship will come into your life that will make you change your way of seeing things. You will have a special meeting with someone, enjoy it and don't give explanations. Don't let your fear of being alone make you want to return to someone who has already left your life. Beware of a betrayal that will come from a co-worker, be patient and face the problems, you will soon understand why life has given you these tests.

Pound

You will find out that a friend has been speaking badly about you. The possibility of changing jobs will come, it will not be easy to make the decision, but listen to your heart. The best thing is to stay away from those people who cause you problems, do not let anyone disturb your peace and work on being better people. Don't let yourself be defeated by anyone, a period of ups and downs is coming. Think carefully about the decisions you are going to make in the coming days, because you could lose what you have worked for.

Scorpion

They must be patient and work for the goals they want to achieve, they will soon see results. At work there will be changes that they will have to face or they could lose the opportunity to earn more money, but they need to move and bet above all on sales. Value those who love you and keep those who only cause you problems from your life. Don't let past hurts stop you from expressing your feelings for the people you love. Soon they could finalize that business that they have had in mind for a long time.

Sagittarius

Their bad mood could make them make mistakes at work and in love. If you have a partner, you will have to face jealousy, but there will be a situation that will bring you closer together. Someone will arrive who will make you doubt your relationship, but it will only be temporary, do not take risks or fall into infidelity. Don't let others manipulate you, learn to make your own decisions.

Capricorn

They must take care of their health, as they could get throat disease. In love, do not give your heart, you will not consolidate a serious relationship. Work for your short-term dreams, this is not the time to be very ambitious. Life will put you on the best path, but you have to work at it. Many changes will come that will help you close wounds from the past.

Aquarium

They have to focus on their life and work and not get involved in what others are doing. You will live unforgettable moments with a special person who has arrived or is about to arrive in your life. Dare to go for your dreams without giving explanations. They have to take responsibility for their lives and let others make their decisions, goals will only be met if they make an effort.

Pisces

They will meet a new love through a social network or through a friend with whom they will enjoy passion. If there are problems in your family, put the cards on the table to solve them. Don't waste your time with people who don't value you. Changes at work will be good, so give yourself the opportunity, but don't leave what you have for sure until the other thing comes to fruition. Leave behind grudges and revenge towards those who betrayed you, life will put everyone in their place.