NAMX is a Franco-Moroccan start-up that brought its very first vehicle with it to the Paris Motor Show scheduled for October 23rd. Renamed HUV, it is a hydrogen-powered concept SUV that boasts exclusive high technological standards and a design signed by Pininfarina. We know for sure that the production version of this model it will not arrive on the market before 2025and which will initially be offered in two trim levels.

There entry-level version of the SUV will be equipped with rear-wheel drive and will be able to deliver 296 hp of maximum power, which will allow it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km / h. At the top of the range there will be the GTH variant, which will benefit from all-wheel drive and will boast a system power of 542 hp. Compared to the entry-level, this version of the hydrogen SUV signed NAMX will be able to show off a top speed of 50 km / h higher and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h consumable with 2 seconds less time. The range guaranteed by this hydrogen SUV should be around 800 kilometers, and will be made possible by a fixed hydrogen tank combined with six additional removable capsules to be used as secondary tanks. The prices of the two versions of the new HUV will vary from around 65,000 to 95,000 euros.

As mentioned, the Franco-Moroccan start-up took advantage of the expertise of Pininfarinawhich revealed it has partnered with NAMX to ensure the new HUV is a next-generation vehicle that doesn’t lose touch with the past. “Since we are concerned about the future of the automobile in an ecological context that we all know, we have launched our first hydrogen-powered SUV – wrote NAMX in an official note – Knowing that 62% of the world’s electricity is produced from fossil fuels, it is urgent to find greener mobility solutions. Betting on hydrogen means betting on a better world. For several years our motivation has been to be the pioneers of responsible mobility “.