Seeing the torrential rains in Hyderabad, actress Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to express her concern. The actress wrote on her Instagram, “My heart is sad for the people affected by the devastating rain in Hyderabad. I am wondering how the face of our city has changed within 24 hours. Some parts of the city were flooded, lightning Has been reduced and many people have lost their lives. Stay home and be safe. “

He also shared a video with the post, showing the impact caused by heavy rains.

Let us tell you that due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, normal life is busy. So far, 25 people have died in the rains and accidents in both states. This is a picture of the historical Himayat Sagar of Hyderabad. Its gate has been opened after almost a decade.

Water has entered the streets after heavy rains. Vehicles are seen flowing in the water. People are saving their belongings in some way. After heavy rains, there is water everywhere. It can be clearly seen in the picture that what is the condition here.

