one piece is one of the most followed manga and anime ever, with the notoriety of Eiichirō Oda’s work reaching new high peaks thanks to the live action series created by Netflix, which, despite low expectations, proved to be a fairly faithful and well packaged transposition. The popularity of One Piece clearly has a great influence also on the panorama of cosplayers and among the many we propose one of those that impressed us the most: the Nami cosplay signed by athena_cos.play.

Since we are talking about one of the main characters of One Piece, Nami certainly doesn’t need much introduction for those who follow the manga or anime. Having joined the Straw Hat crew since the first chapters of the series, she immediately proves to be an irreplaceable element thanks to her qualities as a navigator. Despite not boasting great physical strength and skill in battle, Nami also gets by in fights thanks to her great cunning and her magic staff with which she can control the climate and hurl lightning at her enemies.