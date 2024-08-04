Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of the Dubai Culture and Science Association announced the naming of the second edition of the Dubai Culture and Science Association Prize for Arabic Poetry after the late poet Hamad Khalifa Bushahab. The Prize aims to care for Arabic poetry, highlight the most distinguished poetic creative experiences in the Arab world, and honor unique poets, in addition to emphasizing the UAE’s keenness to care for poetry as the verbal art through which the Arab man began to document his life, the history of his nation, and his feelings throughout the ages.

The Culture and Science Symposium Award for Arabic Poetry focuses on classical Arabic poetry in its three categories: classical poetry, free verse, and prose poetry.

It is worth noting that the first session of the award was named after the late poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais, and 664 contestants participated in it, 301 of whom participated in classical poetry, 159 in free verse poetry, and 204 contestants in prose poetry.

Bilal Al Badour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, stressed that naming the poet after the late poet Hamad Khalifa Bushahhab Al Hazar Al Shadi is consistent with the approach of the Forum and the Poetry Award in celebrating the symbols of poetry from the sons of the Emirates, and working to introduce the new generations to those symbols so that they can draw from their approach, considering Hamad Khalifa Bushahhab a pioneer of poetry and poetry, a lover of his country, and proud of its authenticity.