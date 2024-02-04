Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. The Namibian presidency announced this with a statement published on X signed by the interim president Nangolo Mbumba. Geingob died in Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, an icon of the liberation struggle, the principal architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian home. In this moment of deep sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the government takes care of all the necessary arrangements, preparations and other protocols,” writes Mbumba.