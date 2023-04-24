The State Research Center of the Russian Federation FSUE “NAMI” at the end of 2023 plans to present a new hydrogen version of the Aurus Senat car with an increased range at the international ecology summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). About it TASS On April 24, the general director of the organization, Fyodor Nazarov, announced on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom in Tashkent.

“We will probably exhibit hydrogen at the planned international summit on ecology in the Emirates at the end of the year. <..> This Senat will be hydrogen, but the next version, as it were, is not the same. <...> He is already in a more mature version, ”he said.

As for the electric version of Aurus, Nazarov said the research center is actively developing a sequential hybrid with an internal combustion engine that is not directly connected to the wheels and acts as a generator. The CEO of NAMI called the model an electric version with extended mileage.

Aurus Senat hydrogen sedan, presented in the summer of 2022, is equipped with a combined power plant with two electric motors and a hydrogen fuel engine. The car can travel up to 600 km on one gas station. From 0 to 100 km/h the car accelerates in 4 seconds.

In February, Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov noted that a service center for Russian Aurus cars could be opened in the UAE before the end of this year. He emphasized the key market for Aurus in the near future is the Gulf countries.

Earlier, in January, it was reported that Aurus occupied more than 8% of the new luxury car market in Russia in 2022.