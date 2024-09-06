One Piece is a success in various formats, including manga, anime, video games and TV series. Even the world of cosplay does not forget to celebrate Oda’s characters, as we can see in this nice video in which kaddiscosplay shows off his own Nami cosplay.

Nami is one of the very first members of the Luffy’s crew. The girl initially plays a double game but is soon won over by Straw Hat. Throughout the saga she appears in many versions, with various clothes and haircuts.