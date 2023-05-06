American Mike Masnick started one in the late 1990s blog, Techdirt, about the digital revolution. The blog made a name for itself because it was sharp, timely, informed and, at times, witty. Masnick launched the concept there Streisand effect: attempts to suppress (online) information draw attention to it. In addition to the blog, there has also been a podcast with the same name for years. The subjects that Masnick deals with in his passionate and expert manner concern the political, economic or legal aspects of technological developments. Very American by definition. For example, recently the episode: Protect the kids (against state social media laws).

