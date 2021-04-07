Names There have been no major changes in the favorite names – Last year the most popular first names were Aino and Leo

Last year, the most popular children’s first names for Finnish-speaking children were Aino and Leo. For Swedish-speaking children, the most popular names were Ellen and Emil.

Aino and Leo were the most popular first names for children last year, says the Digital and Demographic Information Agency.

Of the girls born last year, Ainon was the first to be named 276 girls. Of the boys born, 356 were first named Leon.

After Aino, the most popular girl first names were Olivia, Sofia, Pihla and Aada. After Leon, the most popular boy first names were Eino, Oliver, Elias and Onni.

Parental name preferences have not changed much in recent years.

Aino was also the parents ’favorite choice for a girl’s first name in 2019, and the 5th most popular in 2018. After Aino, the most popular first names in 2019 were Aada, Sofia, Eevi and Olivia.

The name Pihla rose from 16th in 2019 to now the fourth most popular first name for a girl. Instead, the name Eevi has dropped to sixth.

There were also no major changes in name preferences in the boys ’first first names. Leo was also the most popular first name in 2019 and the 3rd most popular the year before.

Almost the same boys ’first names can also be found on the 2019 list, only in a slightly different order. Elias was the second most popular first name in 2019, followed by Oliver, Eino and Väinö. The name Onni, which has now risen to the list, was the 9th most popular in 2019.

Yet less variation is found when looking at all the names given to girls and boys.

Of the names the girls received, the five most popular last year were Maria, Sofia, Aurora, Olivia and Emilia. Exactly the same names can also be found at the top of the list in 2019 and 2018.

Last year, the five most popular boys ’names were Juhani, Olavi, Johannes, Mikael, Oliver and Ilmari, as well as in 2019 and 2018, when Ilmari was a little more popular than Oliver.

Same the trend has also remained in the name of Swedish-speaking children.

The most popular first name for Swedish-speaking girls in 2020 was Ellen. The most popular of the boys ’names was Emil. Ellen was named 27 girls and Emil 35 sons.

After Ellen, the most popular girl first names were Stella, Saga, Freja and Ebba. In 2018, the most popular first name was Saga, followed by Emma, ​​Stella, Ellen, Alva and Ebba.

The boys were most often given first names after Emil as Oliver, Liam, Edvin and Benjamin. Also in 2019, Emil was the most popular first name for a Swedish-speaking boy. Liam and Oliver were also at the top of the list in 2019, but instead of Benjamin, William was at the top of the list.

Of all the first names of Swedish-speaking girls, the five most popular were Maria, Sofia, Linnea, Elisabeth and Linnéa. In 2019, the name Linnéa was only the 10th most popular, and instead the fifth most popular was Alice.

For boys, on the other hand, the five most popular names last year were Alexander, Erik, Johannes, Mikael and Emil, as well as in 2019, in just a slightly different order.