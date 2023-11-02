The nomination emphasizes the fact that Espoo’s city theater had a natural and clear name. Nowadays, the name of Espoo’s city theater is &.

Espoo the city theater has been selected for the Name of the Year 2023 final.

This is despite the fact that the name of the Espoo City Theater is no longer Espoo City Theater but &.

The name of the year is a recognition award, which is awarded to a good name presented during the past year. The purpose of the award is to highlight successful name choices and draw attention to the importance of naming in society.

It seems that the Espoo City Theater has been selected for the finals of the Name of the Year 2023 competition, because it was wanted to emphasize that the Espoo City Theater was good name. This is also brought up in the justifications for the final place on the website of the Nomenclature Research Days:

“[&] inflecting the name in the written text is difficult and its connection with its purpose is unclear, which is why it is often necessary to use additional explanatory terms. The old name Espoo city theater (Esbo stadsteater in Swedish) was chosen as the name of the year 2023, which was a very natural and clear name for its destination.”

Judging from the winners of the name competition in previous years, the awards really value clarity and naturalness instead of gimmicks: for example, in 2017 the winning name was Tampere University and in 2020 Tikkurila Church.

On the other hand creativity can also be seen in the finalist names: This year, the names Hukkasiini, Käärijä, Mosaiikki, Nysväri, Ransunraitti and Uvja are also in the final.

The recipient of the award can represent any proper name category, such as place, person, company or product names. For example, the finalist name Nysväri is the domestic cleaning product brand Sinituoten “point brush”, which is intended for “cleaning narrow nooks and crannies”.

A year the name 2023 will be chosen from among the finalists in the voting held during the Nomenclature Research Days. The winner of the award will be announced at the event on Friday, November 10.

The Nomenclature Research Days is an annual scientific event organized at the University of Helsinki, where presentations on research into proper names are heard. The event is now taking place for the 26th time.