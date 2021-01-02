Names The child was allowed to be named Polar Bear and Piano in 2020, but not Cruel or Decepticon – Test whether you recognize the names previously knocked out and advocated by the naming committee

The new first names are approved by the Digital and Population Information Office, which in difficult cases can ask for an opinion from a naming committee of experts.

In such situations, the Digital and Demographic Information Office, which makes the final decision on the approval of the use of the name, may request the opinion of a naming committee consisting of experts.

In The names under review in 2020 included Polar Bear, Piano and Decepticon, the first two of which were supported by the Nominating Board, but the most recent were not. Decepticon robots are deforming evil robots Transformersmovies, TV series and comics.

“These are terribly delicate [arkaluonteisia] questions. Today, the best interests of the child have become the leading decision-making principle in all decision-making concerning the child, and it also applies to decision-making in the field of title law, Urpo Kangas commented advocating names for HS in 2019.

According to Kangas, the examination of a name application is also affected by whether the recipient of the new name would be a child or an adult changing his or her name.

Below is a list of the names that the Nomination Board advocated and did not support during 2020.

Of the year New from the beginning of 2019 first and last name law relaxed the conditions for granting the first name. Under the old 1991 law, a first name could not be “contrary to domestic naming practice” without a specific reason, and a boy could not be given the name of a woman or a girl of a man.

The law, which has been in force since January 2019, instead speaks of established first-name practice and the establishment of a name for the same sex. According to it, a non-compliant first name can be accepted if, according to the population information system, it is already present in five surviving people of the same sex.

