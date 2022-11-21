Names | The Bar Association voted for a new gender-neutral name, one vote decided

On Monday, the delegation of the Finnish Bar Association voted on the union’s name. The official name will not be changed after the vote, but the gender-neutral Juristiliitto will be used.

Lawyers’ Association voted on Monday for a new gender-neutral name. The end result was a bitter compromise: the union’s official name, Lakimiesliitto, will remain the same, but in practice the union will be known almost everywhere as the Juristiliitto.

“Communicatingly we are lawyers and officially lawyers,” says the executive director Jore Tilander From the Jurists’ Association, officially called Lakimiesliitto.

“This thing, which sounds a bit comical, was stated out loud in the delegation, but there is nothing dramatic about it,” says the executive director.

The change of the official name fell short of one vote in the delegation of the Jurists’ Association.

Previously the professional organization known as the lawyers’ association ended up voting on its name at the request of the member association, and the union’s board ended up presenting the delegation with three name options: the gender-neutral Juristiliitto and the current name Lakimiesliitto, both also with Swedish translations.

The third option was to adopt a separate brand name, i.e. leave the official name as it was and start using the name Juristiliitto in public.

“The situation in the discussion was brought to a head by the fact that the second name has the word man, which is not gender neutral, and the second name option was considered by some to be svetisism (a loanword from Swedish). I personally don’t see jurist as svetisism, because the word comes from a Latin term jurassic“, the executive director describes the delegation’s discussion on Monday.

The official one changing the name would have required a three-quarters majority in the delegation’s vote. “The votes were split 32-11, with one abstention,” says Tilander.

The Lawyers’ Association therefore officially remained the Lawyers’ Association with one vote. Next, the adoption of the brand name was voted on.

“It needed a simple majority. It went through,” says Tilander. Consequently, the Lawyers’ Association practically became the Lawyers’ Association. The new name will appear in the union’s logo, web addresses and communications.

Tilander’s According to Juristiliitto, the name will be used in almost all of the association’s activities.

“It’s only been an hour since the decision, so I can’t say exactly yet. Maybe in some statements to the ministry, the official name will be used in the future, but in everything else the Juristiliitto”, Tilander estimates.

According to Tilanderi, the government had mapped out different name options, but the horizon of possibilities was limited, because the Center for Finnish Languages ​​considered that there is no other synonym for lawyer in Finland than jurist.

“The law seems to define a lawyer as those who have completed a university degree in law, excluding those who have completed a master’s degree in international and comparative law,” says Tilander.

“We could also have applied for an Itella-type name solution, which means nothing at all. That one was immediately rejected. However, we have to tell what we are as a union.”

Founded in 1944, the Juristiliito has approximately 12,000 members, plus approximately 4,000 student members.

Correction November 21, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.: Changed the correct logo of the Finnish Lawyers’ Association to the article. In the story, a photo with the logo of the Finnish Bar Association was originally used incorrectly.