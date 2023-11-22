Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Names | Returning to the old surname becomes easier

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2023
in World Europe
Names | Returning to the old surname becomes easier

The automatic procedure speeds up the resolution of the customer’s case.

Finns it is now even easier to return to the last name that was previously used.

The Digital and Population Information Agency has implemented a new automatic resolution procedure for surname changes requested through the Name Change Service, where an adult person returns to their previously used surname.

The automatic procedure speeds up the resolution of the customer’s case. In the future, the same procedure will be implemented in other name change cases as well as in other services of the Digital and Population Information Agency.

The Digital and Population Information Agency processes approximately 3,000–3,500 applications for returning to the former name every year. In the past, the application processing time has been three to four weeks. With the help of the automatic solution, the applicant can make and pay the application online and receive a decision electronically in a day or two.

