Names Otaniemi Shopping Center changes its name: the new name is “A Blanc”

The name is intended to emphasize “the specificity of the building as a white building designed by Alvar Aalto in Otaniemi”.

Otaniemi the shopping center will be given a new name with the renovation, informs Aalto University.

The new name will be A Blanc.

The shopping center is located on the Otaniemi campus of Aalto University in Espoo. The mall, completed in 1961, is currently undergoing renovations and is scheduled for completion in May. The building is protected.

Called the Otaniemi Shopping Center, the low, two-storey building is one of the few architects Alvar Aallon designed store buildings. According to Aalto University’s press release, the new name is intended to emphasize “the special nature of the building as a white building designed by Alvar Aalto in Otaniemi”.

Read more: The Strange Bird of the Ostars comes to life: the specialty of Alvar Aalto’s career is being renovated from floor to ceiling and it challenges a new shopping center built nearby

The original copper roof of the shopping center designed by Alavar Aalto.­

“The architecture of the shopping center is characterized by white, plastered walls that separate the building area from the red-brick research and teaching buildings designed by Aalto,” says a press release from Aalto University.

According to the press release, when designing Otaniemi, Aalto was modeled on the historical architecture of Greece and Italy, so the starting point for the new name was the Italian word for white.

According to Aalto University, it “transformed into a more pronounced form”.

At the same time, the name coincides with another shopping center in Otaniemi, A Bloc.