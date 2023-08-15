Armed Northern Ireland dissidents hold the names of all the country’s police officers, the country’s police have confirmed. Police Chief Simon Byrne said Monday that he assumes the data breach will be used to “instill fear and uncertainty, and target agents and personnel.”

Last week it was revealed that the initials, surnames and divisions of all members of the Northern Ireland police force had been accidentally posted online for two and a half hours. The Reuters news agency writes that part of the personal data was then pasted on a wall in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast.

According to The Irish News the names may be in the hands of the New IRA, an offshoot of the IRA that carried out attacks during the Trouble between Irish nationalists and British unionists. The British secret service MI5 raised the threat level for Northern Ireland to “severe” in March after an armed attack by the New IRA on a police officer.