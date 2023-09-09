The “House of World Cultures” in Berlin is a government center concerned with displaying international contemporary arts, including theatre, dance, music and various visual arts, with a focus on non-European cultures and societies. In this foyer that bears the name of “Sylvia Winter,” a Jamaican author, playwright, novelist, critic, and actress born in Cuba in 1929 and studied in London, the new director of the center, with his fellow workers, reviews the spaces of the building, each of which was named after a woman for a woman of contribution and activity. In the fields of arts and literature or social movements, labor and feminism. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
