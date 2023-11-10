Names | Käärijja is the name of the year: The experts were impressed by the popularity of the Finnish language

The language experts were delighted that both the name of Käärijä and the representative piece are in Finnish.

Wrapper has been chosen as this year’s name. The selection was made by nomenclature experts.

45 nomenclature experts participated in the selection. The name of the year is a recognition award given to a good name presented during the past year.

Wrapper or Jere Pöyhönen came second to Sweden in May’s Eurovision Song Contest Loreen’s again. However, he collected the most public votes.

The success of the tour started a real Käärijä drug, which was visible not only in the number of listeners on Spotify, but also in Käärijä’s summer concerts and their large audiences. Now in the fall, Käärijä has also performed gigs in other parts of Europe and even received an ecstatic reception. He got his own mural in his hometown of Vantaa.

According to a press release from the University of Helsinki, nowadays in Finland it is often thought that internationality in different areas of life requires the use of the English language or at least the avoidance of “slang”.

That’s why language experts were particularly pleased with Käärijä’s success that both the artist’s name and the representative song Cha Cha Cha’s are Finnish-speaking.

The wrapper has said that his artist name came about spontaneously when he was “wrapping” winnings from a slot machine.

Second Nysväri won the name of the year vote. This is the name of a cleaning brush intended for cleaning narrow crevices and crevices.

In the voting, the third place was shared by Espoo City Theater and Ransunraitti.

Espoo’s city theater changed its name to the & sign in August. Name experts have been suspicious of the new name, which is why the old name of the theater was chosen for the “name of the year” final. The experts considered it a name that works in every way.

The street name Ransunraitti is a tribute to Yle Pikku Kakkonen’s dog character Ransu Karvakuono. Delivery to Yle Tampere is located along Ransunrait.

The other names that reached the final were Hukkasiini, Mosaiikki and Uvja.