Free Fire is one of the most popular online games on the planet, a global phenomenon. In the Battle Royale genre -which involves live combat between many players- This video game for mobile devices shares the podium with virtual events like Fortnite and PlayersUnknownBattleGround (PUBG) and even has its own world Championship.

The key to its success: super dynamic games involving 50 gammers simultaneously in series where only one person – or a team – will achieve victory after an epic survival adventure.

The truth is that, with more than 100 million daily active users only in the second quarter of this year, Free Fire established itself among the most downloaded games in the application stores from Google Play and Apple.

This is how the Free Fire looks on the cell phone screen.

Beyond being agile and cunning, arming “to the teeth” and providing a helmet, bulletproof vest and other essential tools both for the attack and to protect oneself from “enemy fire”, in this game one of the challenges is to stand out from the rest of the participants with the choice of nickname: the more attractive you are, the more you will contribute to start conversations, surprise your group of friends and instill respect from rivals. But with so much competition on the battlefield of the Free fire, How to make a funny nick?

Free Fire: how to make a funny nick

Feminine, masculine, real, imaginary, mythological beings, with special letters, scary, for clans. There are millions of “nick names” to use in the Free fire, but only a few are unforgettable.

If the idea is to become the envy of allies and opponents nothing better than having a fun, original one that reflects the identity of the player within the platform.

Free Fire: the character Paloma has a past as an arms dealer.

On the Internet there are many pages of fans of this type of games with extensive lists of nicknames for all tastes and personalities. Menacing names of war (God of the Sand; Unstoppable Volcano; TeLlevoPuesto. Are some examples); nicknames where the vowels are replaced by a number (the i by the one or the o by a zero per case) and even love names (SweetnessM1a; 1separables; Gat1t0sM1m0s0s), which are really names of couples who love to play this addictive video game together like few others.

You can also access name generators to create a special and unique nickname. Thus, for example, there are proposals in Spanish such as https://www.ligadegamers.com/generador-nicks-simbolos-letras-especiales/ that allow you to do from a fun combination with the surname or place your own name and have it written backwards.

Even “played” by including in the Nick more complex images recreated using symbols or combined characters: animal shapes, funny faces, emoticons. Or – unmissable – choose from a collection of firearms “of all calibers” to scare during the game.

Free Fire, like Fortnite, has its own World Cup.

Once you have chosen your favorite icon, you just have to select it, copy it (Ctrl c) and paste it (Ctrl v) next to the name of Free Fire, and play!