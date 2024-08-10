On Friday, August 9, a plane with 61 people on board crashed in a residential area of the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, Brazil. 57 passengers and four crew members were on the flight.
The news has brought mourning to the world following the number of victims of the accident, in total there were no survivors, according to data from the airline Voepass Linhas Aéreas.
According to preliminary information, flight 2283 departed from Cascavel and was heading to Guarulhos, São Paulo.Videos circulating on social media showed the tragedy and the exact moment the ATR-72-500 turboprop crashed.
According to ‘O Globo’, the plane crashed and ended up in the backyards of some houses in the Vinhedo housing estate. The footage showed how it spun around until it ended up on the ground.
This incident left no survivors and investigations are ongoing to clarify the facts surrounding the plane crash.
The complete list of the 61 victims of the plane crash
Voepass Linhas Aéreas revealed the names and the complete list of the victims of the plane crash, which has brought mourning to Brazil and the world.
In addition, he shared that, after identifying the passengers, a line was opened to provide information to the relatives. In the statement, which ‘O Globo’ had access to, they explained that “Unrestricted assistance is provided to the families of the victims.”
This is the list:
- Adriana Santos.
- Adriano Daluça Bueno.
- Adrielle Costa.
- Alípio Santos Neto.
- Ana Caroline Redivo.
- Andre Michel.
- Arianne Risso.
- Daniela Schulz Fodra.
- Danilo Santos Romano (Voepass airline pilot. He lived in São Paulo and worked for the airline since 2022)
- Débora Soper Avila (Voepass flight attendant).
- Denilda Agordi.
- Deonir Secco.
- Diogo Avila.
- Edilson Hobold.
- Eliane Andrade.
- FreireGracinda.
- Marina Castelo da Silva.
- Hadassah Maria da Silva.
- Hyales Carpine Fodra.
- Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva (co-pilot of the Voepass plane).
- Ioslan Perez.
- Isabella Santana Pozzuoli.
- Jose Carlos Copetti.
- Jose Cloves Arruda.
- José Roberto Leonel Ferreira.
- Kharine Gavlik Person Zini.
- Laiana Vasatta.
- Leonardo Henrique da Silva.
- Liz Ibba dos Santos.
- Lucas Felipe Costa Camargo.
- Luciani Cavalcanti.
- Luciano Trinidad Alves.
- Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda.
- Maria Valdete Bartnik.
- Mariana Belim.
- Mauro Bedin
- Mauro Sguarizi.
- Miguel Arcanjo Rodriúdes Junior.
- Nelvio José Hubner.
- Paulo Alves.
- Pedro Gusso do Nascimento.
- Regiclaudio Freitas.
- Renato Bartnik.
- Renito Lima.
- Rafael Alves.
- Rafael Fernando dos Santos.
- Raphael Bohne.
- Raquel Ribeiro Moreira.
- Regiclaudio Freitas.
- Renito Lima.
- Ronaldo Cavalieri.
- Rosana Santos Xavier.
- Rosangela Maria Deoliveira.
- Rosangela Souza.
- Rubia Silva from Lima.
- Sarah Sellalanger.
- Silvia Cristina Osaki.
- Simone Mirian Rizental.
- Thiago Almeida Paula.
- Tiago Azevedo
- Wlisses Oliveira.
