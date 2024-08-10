On Friday, August 9, a plane with 61 people on board crashed in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, Brazil. 57 passengers and four crew members were on the flight.

The news has brought mourning to the world following the number of victims of the accident, in total there were no survivors, according to data from the airline Voepass Linhas Aéreas.

According to preliminary information, flight 2283 departed from Cascavel and was heading to Guarulhos, São Paulo.Videos circulating on social media showed the tragedy and the exact moment the ATR-72-500 turboprop crashed.

According to ‘O Globo’, the plane crashed and ended up in the backyards of some houses in the Vinhedo housing estate. The footage showed how it spun around until it ended up on the ground.

This incident left no survivors and investigations are ongoing to clarify the facts surrounding the plane crash.

The complete list of the 61 victims of the plane crash

Voepass Linhas Aéreas revealed the names and the complete list of the victims of the plane crash, which has brought mourning to Brazil and the world.

In addition, he shared that, after identifying the passengers, a line was opened to provide information to the relatives. In the statement, which ‘O Globo’ had access to, they explained that “Unrestricted assistance is provided to the families of the victims.”

This is the list: