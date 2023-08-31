Names | 33 new names for the name day calendar – See here who will get a name day

In a couple of years, 33 new names will be added to the Finnish name day calendar. The international name trend can be seen in the new name days.

Finnish 33 new names will be added to the name day calendar in 2025. Rap ​​artist Cheek, or Jare Tiihonen.

In addition to Jare, Camilla, Jessica, Eppu, Ilja, Jasu and Miki will officially celebrate their name day for the first time in 2025.

Many of the new almanac names are new variants of old ones, such as Alissa, Lili, Livia or Marju.

“Especially among the new boys’ names in the almanac, quite a few are of the nickname type, although there is often an old biblical name at the base, as is the case with Miki’s name Mikael,” says the docent of nomenclature Minna Saarelma-Paukkala from the University of Helsinki.

For children international names are given more and more nowadays. It can also be seen in the renewed name day calendar, says Saarelma-Paukkala.

Among the newcomers are, for example, Camilla and Jessica as well as Kevin, Mio and Neo.

“And specifically Camilla and Jessica with c, not k. Kamilla and Jessika are not that popular at all.”

Some of the names appearing in the almanac in 2025 are old returnees, such as Aamos, Linus and Rolf.

Fact New calendar names in 2025 Finnish female names: Alissa, Alva, Amelia, Camilla, Elea, Jessica, Juulia, Kira, Lili, Lilia, Lilian, Livia, Marju, Milena, Mona, Siina, Sinna, Vivian Finnish male names: Aamos, Eppu, Ilja, Jare, Jasu, Jose, Kaius, Kevin, Leon, Linus, Martin, Miki, Mio, Neo, Rolf Finnish-Swedish female names: Bea, Celine, Edla, Elisa, Emilie, Fiona, Line, Lykke, Malva, Melanie, Mila, Sienna, Tova, Venla Finnish-Swedish male names: Aston, Caspian, Dominic, Elton, Elvin, Joar, Julian, Luca, Marius, Matteo, Morris, Tristan, Winston

Basic condition to get into the almanac in Finnish, the name must be found as the first given name of at least 500 living people.

The 2020 data was used as the basis for the 2025 reforms, which contained the first names of Finnish and Swedish-speaking Finns who were alive at the beginning of 2018. The first names of children born in Finland between 2018 and 2022 were added to the data.

There will be 27 new names in the Finnish-Swedish name day calendar. To enter the Finnish-Swedish calendar, it is enough that at least 50 living people have the name.

The international trend can also be seen in the Finnish-Swedish calendar. Many of the new names have been adopted from the English-speaking world: Caspian, Elvin, Tristan, Morris, Elton, Winston.

Sienna, Matteo and Luca come from Italy. There are also Scandinavian names such as Tova, Joar, Line and Lykke.

Name day calendar renewed every five years. The University of Helsinki, which holds the copyright to the Finnish name-day lists, is responsible for the innovations. The rector of the University of Helsinki approves the changes.

Placing new names in the calendar is its own puzzle, says Saarelma-Paukkala.

If the name is already found in the Finnish-Swedish calendar, the day is the same in the Finnish-language calendar. For example, Jessica’s name day will also be February 25 in the Finnish almanac.

New names are usually placed in the calendar on the same day as their parent names. Another option is to place them according to pronunciation or meaning.

For example, Mio is now placed on the same day as Ronja, because both are Astrid Lindgren character in the book. For the same day, February 4, Caspian will also be added to the Finnish-Swedish calendar, because it is familiar by C. S. Lewis From the Narnia stories.

Finns are, according to Saarelma-Paukkala, creative namers.

New names are invented all the time. Now, various names borrowed from nature are popular, such as Paju, Myrsky, Tilhi and Wadelma.

In 2015, Taika and Sisu entered the calendar. This time, however, there are no new names that are also Finnish words.

“This is a strong trend, which, however, does not appear in the almanac, because parents often want to look for a name that is not immediately met by others,” says Saarelma-Paukkala.

Names are rarely removed from the name day calendar, because it creates resentment, says Minna Saarelma-Paukkala, assistant professor of nomenclature studies at the University of Helsinki.

In Finnish After the reform, the almanac has 941 names, of which 493 are female and 448 are male.

There are also many names in the calendar that are rarely encountered nowadays, such as Varma.

According to Saarelma-Paukkala, names are rarely removed from the calendar. The last time Klemetti and Roine was removed from the almanac was in 1995 – and a big group was born from that.

“We have noticed that removing names only causes unnecessary bad feelings. And why delete them, when the calendar still fits just fine.”

After the reform, the calendar has 2.6 name days per one day.

Precisely in this reform the names left out were, for example, the female names Diana and the male names Jaro and Mirko.

Nowadays name day calendars only take into account the Finnish or Swedish native speaking population. Nomenclature researchers are wondering whether the next reform in 2030 should include the entire population, because already 11 percent of Finns speak another language as their mother tongue.

If it is decided to do so, the next reform will probably include at least some Russian, Estonian and Arabic names in the almanac.

“For the Russians, maybe Sergei, Igor or Vladimir, for the Arabic speakers maybe Aisha, Ahmed or Omar. Russia and Arabia have a relatively small range of names, so certain names appear a lot in the population,” says Saarelma-Paukkala.

At the same time, however, the researchers pondered whether the names of the entire population should be included in the calendar if celebrating name day is not part of the name bearer’s own culture. Name day is a Swedish-Finnish tradition.

“These are big questions that should be considered when Finland becomes international,” says Saarelma-Paukkala.

“Celebrating your own name is a very nice tradition that I would like to spread to as many people as possible. Fortunately, you can also come up with a name day yourself if you can’t find your name on the calendar.”