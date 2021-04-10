Second year high school students at a Madrid school. Daniel Gonzalez / GTRES

The first one who compared the teeth of his beloved to a string of pearls was a poet, and the second (let alone the others), a prickly corny. Also the expression “learning to learn” was a success when it appeared in the educational field, but then it has become a stale and even worse topic: equivocal. The novelty of the idea was always relative because, already in the 19th century, Jaime Balmes advised: “Be factories, not warehouses.” Factories make things and warehouses keep them, but if we are not interested in those things, they lose their usefulness. In other words, the value of the content depends both factories and warehouses. You learn to learn something, you cannot learn to learn how learning to learn is learned … and so on. In the end, what counts is what has been learned, however interesting the learning path may be. There are different ways of learning, just as a room can be ordered according to different criteria, but – as my friend Ricardo Moreno points out – no one can order an empty room. Nor is it high business to learn to learn if nothing is learned.

What is learned is stored in memory: to have learned something is to remember it. Not only the list of the Gothic kings or the capes of Spain, but the language itself, with its words, rules and exceptions (eg: irregular conjugations, such as “proposed” instead of “proposed”). And also the creative learning methods, which must be remembered in order to apply them. It is not about memorizing more or less, but about choosing the most useful contents from the essential memory. The future brings scientific or labor news, but those who study something concrete, not gestures, will face them better. I mean, no.