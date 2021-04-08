On the sloping side of a cemetery located on the Clemson University campus in USA, dozens of small white flags with pink ribbons have replaced the beer cans that long ago had been thrown on a hill where American football fans had picnics, with their cars, outside Memorial Stadium, in that South Carolina city.

The flags are a recent addition, marking the final resting places of the enslaved and convicted African American workers who built the school, and before that, the plantation on which it is located.

Among the existing tombstones are hundreds of other flags, but, until recently, most visitors passed over mortuary remains unknowingly.

For nearly a century “Cemetery Hill” has been the final resting place for some Clemson teachers and administrators. Now, a group of researchers managed to individualize over 600 originally unidentified African-American graves nor delimit, some under graves built for whites, dating back to the early 19th century.

An image of the Clemson University Cemetery, where the graves of former slaves were hidden for decades. Photo: AP

The discovery has prompted Clemson University to reconsider the role of Woodland Cemetery on campus, amid national recognition by universities for admitting its inheritance of slavery and forced labor.

Recover the identity of the slaves



Rhondda Thomas, a Clemson professor of African-American literature, leads a team working to restore the identity of the dead in that “sacred space” and commemorate “those who have been so disgraced and insulted over time,” she says.

“As a university we have a responsibility to teach our students and our university community to accept a complex, painful and conflictive history, and we have to start with our own,” said Thomas in an interview.

The Fort Hill plantation was established by John C. Calhoun in 1825, the same year he became the nation’s seventh vice president.

Calhoun was later a US senator and zealously defended slavery before the Civil War. In 1888 his family bequeathed the plantation to the state of South Carolina, which led to the creation of the university.

White circles and pink signs show where the graves until now hidden on a hill at Clemson University in the United States are. Photo: AP

The state then built the campus using inmate workers, many of them arrested on minor charges to force them to work without pay.

Rhondda Thomas has devoted much of her tenure to documenting African American experiences in the history of the university through a project known as “Call My Name.”

Related to that, a tour designed by her encompasses a fenced area where the university relocated a few dozen African-American graves in the 1960s.

“The narrative along the way tells the story of Clemson’s debt to black labor for its existence,” explains Rhondda. “I thought it was very important for the public and for the campus community to be able to access that story.”

Nameless graves under the University

Campus files and court documents show that the study center has known for decades some of the unmarked graves found below the top of the hill where the Calhouns buried their first family member in 1837.

A university committee recommended honoring them with a permanent flag in 1946, but none were placed. In 1960, a judge allowed the institution to unearth some of the remains to facilitate the “orderly and proper development of the campus.”

A 2003 planning document notes that in some parts of the site there may be burial plots without indications.

But the institution only started serious research last year, after two students, upset by the state of the graves, came to Rhondda Thomas.

Sarah Adams, now a senior, says that after taking one of the campus tours created by Thomas, she was upset by the stark disparity between the neatly maintained graves of teachers and administrators and the neglected state of African-American plots. .

Thomas connected Sarah Adams and another concerned student, Morgan Molosso, with cemetery staff and University historian Paul Anderson, prompting the work to clean up and honor the site.

For the purpose of searching for graves with ground penetrating radar they got funding from the rector’s office. By January 2021, three search rounds brought the number found to 667.

“We don’t want to hide anything,” says Professor Anderson. “We spread the truth.”

Documents published online by the university show that following the death of former Vice President Calhoun in 1850, the United States census recorded 50 slaves on the plantation. Inventoried as property when Calhoun’s son bought Fort Hill four years later, they ranged from a century-old woman named Phebe to numerous children under the age of two. About twelve years later, near the end of the Civil War, 139 enslaved people lived on the plantation.

Ground stones and archival documents had already provided some indication of how many people might be buried, but seeing the hundreds of flags sandwiched between the graves of Clemson employees left Rhondda Thomas speechless as she faced the ordeal of the desecrated cemetery. over time.

Now, to walk around the place you have to cautiously circumvent dozens of white spray-painted circles on the ground.

A sign at Clemson University in South Carolina. Photo: AP

In some places, the graves have been paved to create walkways. In others, many flags are grouped around each other, possibly marking places where extended families buried their dead for generations, according to the researchers.

Football on the wreckage?

There is no way to know if Clemson’s football games are played on the remains of slaves. Construction of the stadium would have destroyed any graves, says visiting guide La’Neice Littleton, a graduate student. But the white circles extend to a few steps from the stadium wall.

The initial discovery of 215 graves without marking the last Nordic summer, amidst the movement Black Lives Matter, prompted some students and faculty to call for broader changes in the way the university treats the black student body and the African-American communities that surround it.

Clemson is the second-largest university in South Carolina, but only 6% of its students are black, in a state where about 27% of residents are.

Rhondda Thomas has suggested that the repair It could come in the form of tuition scholarships for the descendants of people buried in the cemetery, something similar to a program that Georgetown University undertook in 2019.

Some teachers are already incorporating the uncomfortable history of the cemetery into their classes. Admissions department guides include it on campus tours.

Thomas said he has also assembled a council of members of the surrounding community to help materialize a memorial to the men, women and children whose forced labor made Clemson what it is today.

Source: The Associated Press

Translation: Román García Azcárate

CB