Reuters: Toyota tops global auto sales for third year in a row

Japanese Toyota Motor became the world leader in car sales for the third year in a row – in 2022, 10.5 million cars of its brands were bought in the world, including Hino Motors trucks and Daihatsu small cars. Reuters.

Compared to last year, the company’s global sales fell by 0.1 percent. Demand for Toyota vehicles in Japan fell 9.6 percent to 1.9 million, but the decline in domestic sales was offset by record overseas sales of 8.6 million vehicles.

Toyota said it was able to ramp up production by five percent in 2022 despite chip supply constraints. Its volumes were supported by strong demand in Asia, as well as the increase in production capacities and their optimization both in Asia and in the USA. However, in November the automaker lowered its production forecast for the current fiscal year (ending in March) from 9.7 million to 9.2 million vehicles.

At the same time, its main competitor, Volkswagen, said in January that its sales in 2022 reached a minimum in decades (8.3 million vehicles) due to the disruption of supply chains amid the military conflict in Ukraine and the lockdown in China.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla previously reported that it reached its all-time high quarterly revenue of $24.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth compared to the same period in 2021 amounted to 37 percent. Revenue for 2022 increased by 51 percent year-on-year to $81.5 billion, while net income also doubled to $12.6 billion.