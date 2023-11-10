The rate of hair growth can be determined by genetics and other factors, said trichologist and cosmetologist Anastasia Kurskaya. In a comment for aif.ru she called ways to speed up hair growth.

According to Kurskaya, people of different races have hair that grows at different rates. This is due to different hair structures and different sets of genes, she explained. Even gender affects the growth rate: for example, men’s hair grows by an average of two centimeters per month, while women’s hair grows by only one and a half centimeters.

During the cold season, hair grows more slowly due to a lack of vitamins and caps, which slow down blood circulation in the scalp. With increased testosterone, hair grows more slowly, and vice versa, with high levels of female hormones it is easier to get curls. Also, hair grows worse in old people due to the slowdown of all processes in the body

However, it is possible to accelerate hair growth, Kurskaya reassured. She advised eating nutritiously, adding enough protein, vitamins and collagen to the diet, as well as getting the right number of hours of sleep. You should also use vasodilators for the scalp, such as red pepper extract.

Additional stimulation of blood flow through massage or mesotherapy will be beneficial.

“Hair growth can slow down due to stress and taking certain medications,” the trichologist finally said. “By eliminating all negative factors, you can normalize hair growth.”

