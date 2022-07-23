Ways to safely use Internet banking in your Telegramchannel listed the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to him, first of all, you need to come up with the most complex and unusual password that will not be associated with any events from your life.

Also, when working with financial services, you must use a two-factor login. Instructions for use can be found in the settings of the bank application.

In addition, mobile applications of popular banks have a tab for the safe use of financial products. There are also educational videos and tests that will help you navigate the safe use of financial instruments.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that when using free Wi-Fi in cafes and other public places, it is better not to open financial services and other important accounts.

Previously, a new fraudulent scheme involving SMS forwarding was uncovered.