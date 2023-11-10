Lawyer Gukova: before renting out an apartment, you should take pictures of the property

In order to recover money from a tenant who damaged property in the apartment, you need to provide the court with evidence of damage caused to the landlord. This and other ways to solve this problem were named by lawyer Irina Gukova, her words are quoted “News”.

According to the expert, one of the basic mechanisms for protecting the landlord’s property is a pledge. However, in addition to this, Gukova advised that before concluding a lease agreement, include in the document a list of items that are located in the premises, record their functionality and make an inventory. “In this case, after verification, the tenant will be required to sign a document and, when leaving the apartment, hand it over to the landlord along with the property,” she explained.

In addition, the lawyer advised adding a clause to the contract, according to which the tenant will be obliged to notify the owner of any problems with the transferred property, in order to exclude situations when, when leaving, the tenant will justify himself by saying that the device “was broken long ago.” Another way to protect the property from damage by a problem tenant is to include in the contract a clause stating that the tenant is financially responsible for repairs upon completion of the stay if the property is handed over in poor condition. The lawyer also reminded that the contract must contain a clause on checking the apartment before leaving, during which the damage caused to the landlord will be assessed.

See also Ghayath for Emergency and Crisis Management Related materials:

The specialist noted that issues related to damage can be resolved before trial. In court, as evidence that before the delivery of the property, the appliances worked and the furniture was in proper condition, you will need to provide a lease agreement with the conditions for the rental of real estate, as well as a list of internal property (if any) signed by the tenant.

“In addition, the court considers as evidence photos in the “was/was” format and other documents confirming the landlord’s damage. The court accepts witness statements, although their status as evidence is secondary: the words must be confirmed by papers,” Gukova shared information. In conclusion, she noted that to confirm the amount of damage caused, the owner will need to order the services of an appraiser. An invited specialist will evaluate the amount and indicate the final value in the conclusion for the court. If the landlord compensates for the damage at his own expense, he can provide the court with estimates and receipts that confirm that he spent money on eliminating the defects.

Previously, the Russians were given a way to force workers to redo defective repairs.