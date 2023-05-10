Psychologist Motorin called sexual fantasies normal in harmonious relationships

Psychologist-consultant Oleg Motorin called erotic fantasies a natural element of harmonious relationships. He and his colleague, psychologist Inessa Spinka, called Lente.ru ways to recognize fantasies that go beyond what is permitted.

“We all have various sexual fantasies – some more unusual than others. But it can be difficult to determine when they go beyond the socially acceptable. Many of us are hesitant to reveal our innermost and dark desires, fearing condemnation or ridicule,” says Motorin.

According to the psychologist, there is no unequivocal answer to the question of when sexual fantasies can cross the line of what is permitted and cease to be a normal phenomenon. In the intimate realm, it all comes down to a person’s individual comfort level.

Psychologist Spinka added that the presence of various erotic desires in itself is not a sign of a person’s inadequacy. However, an adequate person is distinguished by the fact that he is well aware of the difference between the imaginary and the real. This means that he will not allow fantasies that are beyond the limit to come true.

See also The porn actress who could take Trump to jail and what weighs against him If the fantasy includes an act that is criminalized in the real world (such as rape), then for most people it is also undesirable in the imagination. People may feel uncomfortable, for example, exploring topics like BDSM. It is necessary to discuss with a partner what is within the limits of what is permitted and what is not. Oleg Motorin psychologist

Usually sexual fantasies are discussed by partners who trust each other. Saving any such information between two people helps keep feelings from being judged, says Motorin.

Discussions of all intimate moments must remain confidential. You can’t talk about them to others, even if it seems that outsiders will understand or be glad to such conversations. Oleg Motorin psychologist

Motorin said that pushing boundaries is something that happens naturally over time in a relationship. Therefore, it makes sense to move forward cautiously until everyone feels comfortable discussing any topic. This will allow riskier thoughts to be exchanged over time as both parties get used to and begin to fully trust each other.

Back is sure that any fantasies, including erotic ones, are a subconscious manifestation of dissatisfaction.

Sexual dreams are indicators that somewhere you feel insecure or tired of something. The emotional state manifests itself in fantasies, and this should be paid attention to, and not ignored or, moreover, tried to suppress. Erotic fantasies – a defense mechanism of the psyche Inessa Spinka psychologist

Before you start sharing frank thoughts, you should understand the boundaries of fantasies that are acceptable to a partner. And, if both sides are “for”, you can begin to act, the psychologist noted. However, you should act carefully and predictably for your partner.

In the process of talking with a partner, the motive that formed the basis of a particular fantasy is often revealed. For example, a woman often presents herself as a victim. As a result, she offers her partner a game according to certain rules, one that fits into the framework of her sexual fantasy, Spinka said. In the course of the conversation, it turns out that she simply wants to relieve herself of some of the responsibility that burdens her in real everyday and working life, delegating some of her worries to her partner.

Being calm about the appearance of erotic fantasies, discussing them with a partner and trying to understand the root cause of the occurrence, you can diversify your sex life and overcome certain psychological clamps, the psychologist summed up.

