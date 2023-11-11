Expert Raikova: counterfeits on marketplaces can be detected by scanning a QR code

You can detect a counterfeit on the marketplace by scanning the QR code of the label after receiving a particular product. About this agency “Prime“said Associate Professor of the Department of Commodity Science and Commodity Expertise of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanova Elena Raikova.

Before making a purchase, the expert advised studying the information on the product card, photos, reviews and videos. It would be a good idea to study the seller’s profile on the marketplace.

At the point of issue, you must check the purchase for the presence of the “Honest Sign” marking and scan the code through the appropriate application, Raikova noted. The code contains information about the composition, country of origin and safety of the product.

In a similar way, you can check shoes, clothes, food products and medicines, the expert said. The product should also be visually assessed for damage, unpleasant or strange odors or sounds. Claims should be submitted to the marketplace within 14 days after purchase, Elena Raikova summarized.

Experts previously reported that supermarket employees resort to various tricks to draw customers’ attention to certain products. Thus, employees try to place the most profitable goods or those with an expiring date at the level of the buyer’s gaze.

According to experts, manufacturers and suppliers often pay extra money to stores so that they sell certain goods faster. Stores often use this strategy.