IT expert Zakarian: remove unnecessary applications to protect yourself from scammers

In the case of scammers who use smartphones to get personal information or access to other people’s finances, the problem is easier to prevent than to eliminate the consequences. This was told by the head of the Gem Space development team Vahe Zakaryan. He named ways to protect the smartphone from scammers as much as possible in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to an IT expert, in order to reduce the chances of losing money or confidential data to almost zero, you need to remember and follow a number of simple rules. First, an antivirus must be installed on the smartphone.

“There are paid and free applications that will help you identify spyware and detect a virus. However, even if you already have strong virus protection installed on your phone, this does not mean that you can click on suspicious links or open files received from strangers. You don’t need to do this in any case – the presence of an antivirus minimizes the risks, but does not guarantee complete security, ”the specialist added.

Also, the security of your smartphone will increase if you regularly delete unnecessary or unknown applications and do not communicate with unknown persons in instant messengers and social networks. “And, of course, the most important online security rule is strong passwords for all accounts and applications, as well as the use of two-factor authentication, in which, in addition to the password, you must enter a code from an SMS message or a code generated by a special program,” Zakarian concluded.

Earlier, the press service of the QIWI payment service company reported an increase in the number of fraud attempts to withdraw funds from electronic wallets.