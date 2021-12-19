A good sleep, drinking water, a warm bath, and rinsing your nose will help you get over SARS and flu more easily.

With a cold, a person should get enough sleep so that the body is always fully charged to fight infection. So you need to sleep 8-10 hours a day, they said in “Reedus” Thursday, December 16.

Also, the body needs a lot of water for a full fight. But you just need to drink water, not coffee and supposedly invigorating energy. In addition to plain water, you can drink tea, fruit drink, chicken broth.

Pain relievers help with headaches and body aches, but it is better not to abuse them in order to avoid side effects. If the body temperature is not higher than 38 degrees, then to get rid of these symptoms, it is better to lie in a warm bath for 15 minutes.

Rinsing your nose with salt water and gargling will in turn relieve congestion and sore throat.

On December 18, aromatherapist Galina Kolosova said that essential oils and a diffuser to spray them can help with cold symptoms. So, with a wet cough, the chest can be rubbed with fennel oil, and with a dry cough – with clove or cinnamon oil.