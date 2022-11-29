Dentist Gleb Pekli advised to rinse your mouth with antiseptics in the absence of a toothbrush

In the absence of a toothbrush at hand, you can keep your teeth clean with the help of antiseptics, advised dentist Gleb Pekli. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named ways to maintain dental health in extreme conditions.

The dentist noted that sometimes people can find themselves in circumstances in which there is no way to fully care for their teeth and eat right. However, even in this case, it is worth taking care of oral health.

If it is not possible to brush your teeth, rinse your mouth after eating. Antiseptics, for example, chlorhexidine or miramistin, are suitable for this. However, they can be used no more than once a day, otherwise the normal microflora of the mucosa may suffer, Bakley said. He added that as a result of a violation of the microflora and a weakening of local immunity, colonies of pathogenic microorganisms can colonize the oral cavity.

It is important to note that antiseptics affect the color of tooth enamel. It darkens, but is protected from the development of caries. When it becomes possible to return to normal life, it will be possible to whiten your teeth in the dentist's office. Gleb Pekli dentist

Rinsing the mouth with water or antiseptics will also come to the rescue in cases where in the field people eat rarely, but high in calories. When teeth come into contact with carbohydrates in flour products, cereals, potatoes, an acid is formed in the mouth that corrodes the enamel, the dentist explained. And then, if it is not possible to brush your teeth, you need to rinse your mouth with water or an antiseptic solution to kill the harmful bacteria that cause cavities and gum disease.

“It is important to observe three main points: do not forget about personal hygiene, rinse your mouth regularly, especially after eating, use antiseptic agents to irrigate the oral cavity at least once every two days,” Peckley specified.

Mouthguards will help protect your teeth in extreme conditions. The restoration of one broken tooth will cost ten times more than a one-time purchase of a protective cap, the source added to Lenta.ru. He noted that there are three types of protective caps: ready-made (the cheapest option), thermoplastic (comfortable) and individual (the most durable).

Earlier, Gleb Pekli warned about the negative impact of stress on dental health. He explained that due to stress, teeth are erased and crowns are broken.