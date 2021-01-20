Specialists from the UK’s National Health Service have listed ways that will allow you to lose weight faster without adhering to special diets. The sun…

For example, doctors advise doing various physical exercises throughout the day: squatting while brushing your teeth, pushing up from a wall while watching TV advertisements, and running around while making tea. Start your morning with a ten-minute walk.

You should also limit your alcohol intake, skip coffee in the afternoon to sleep better, and replace fruit juice and other sugary drinks with water, milk, or tea. Do the same with milk or white chocolate – replace it with 70% dark chocolate.

To avoid snacks during the day, doctors advise to eat more during the main meal, and to avoid spontaneous waste on food, you should make grocery lists before going to the store.

The list of tips also included walking together twice a week with friends, looking for alternative ways to get positive emotions (besides food), for example, puzzles or talking with friends, as well as trying new vegetables every week.

At the same time, doctors emphasize that it is not necessary to forbid oneself to certain foods: if you want to eat something, then you do not need to refuse it, you just need to do it slowly.

Previously, a nutritionist named four ways to combat emotional overeating during stressful situations.