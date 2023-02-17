Psychologist Britney Blair advised to have sex on a schedule

To save an intimate life and improve relationships, you can have sex on a schedule. About this edition of the Daily Mail told clinical psychologist Britney Blair.

Blair named some simple ways to save an intimate life. She believes communication is the key to success. “If you want to talk about something important, but are hesitant, try starting a conversation while walking or on the way in the car,” the psychologist advised. “It’s easier to touch on a difficult topic when you don’t have to make eye contact.”

Every successful relationship depends on the couple’s ability to deal with disagreements. Communication and compromise are key, but both partners must go the other way. If you have to sacrifice yourself alone, resentment cannot be avoided Britney Blairclinical psychologist

Scheduled sex can save privacy, the psychologist assures. A pre-arranged time for intimacy will give both partners the opportunity to plan things, focusing on sex. According to Blair, scientists have proven that scheduled sex twice a week improves relationships between spouses or lovers.

Spontaneity can pay off too, Blair added. When a strong sexual desire arises, you must immediately let your loved one know about it. During sex, you need to give priority to the process itself, and not the desire to reach orgasm at all costs.

Often in relationships, we focus on what goes wrong. Criticism is non-sexual and can ruin your connection. Pay attention to what your partner does for you and for the relationship, and sincerely thank him for it. Britney Blairclinical psychologist

Close physical contact can improve relationships. “Kiss, hug, touch each other as often as possible,” Blair strongly recommended.

The bedroom should be a special place for lovers and meant only for sex and sleep, the psychologist added. Each of the partners should feel that this place is associated with desire and tranquility. Everything in the bedroom should be intimate, from candles and soft music to lighting and textures.

