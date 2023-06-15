Trainer Andronovich urged to stretch to reduce the risk of cramps

To reduce the risk of painful leg cramps, you need to stretch regularly, says sports coach and yoga teacher Valentina Andronovich. She named ways to get rid of pain during a sudden spasm in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The trainer explained that cramps are involuntary and sudden painful muscle contractions. According to Andronovich, the causes of seizures can be different: stagnation of blood in the veins, endocrine diseases, dehydration, taking diuretic drugs, and many others. However, regardless of the cause, pain and discomfort with seizures always occur.

Muscle contraction occurs due to overexertion. To relieve spasm and pain, you need to stretch the muscle well and then gently massage Valentina Andronovichtrainer

Andronovich advises regular stretching to prevent the recurrence of spasms and sharp pain. Stretching will help the muscles adapt to physical activity, improve their elasticity, and reduce the risk of injury.

“If painful cramps happen often, you need to see a doctor to find out the cause of their occurrence and take additional measures to eliminate them,” the coach concluded.

Earlier, exercise therapy instructor Natalia Syrchina advised yoga. She noted that this is an ideal exercise for people with sore joints.