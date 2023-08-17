Psychologist Kasatkin: a man is not obliged to satisfy the sexual desires of his partner

A man is not obliged to satisfy all the sexual desires of his partner, says psychologist Mikhail Kasatkin. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named ways to establish an intimate life with a sexually hyperactive woman.

If the partner is sexually hyperactive, it can cause relationship problems, especially if the man’s sexual appetite isn’t as great, Kasatkin says. According to him, there is no norm in sexual behavior, and all variations of sexual intercourse are normal if they do not cause discomfort or pain for both partners.

The most important thing is openness and honesty in communication. Discuss your feelings with your partner, trying not to blame or criticize. Use “I-statements”. For example, “I feel depressed when we have sex too often” Mikhail Kasatkin psychologist

The interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” calls to try to understand what underlies the partner’s sexual hyperactivity. This may be due to her emotional needs, the desire to confirm her attractiveness, or even some kind of internal conflict. In some cases, this can be a sign of a more serious problem, such as sex addiction, so professional help may be needed, Kasatkin added.

If you can't find a common language, consider contacting a sexologist or psychotherapist. They can help you discuss your differences and find a compromise solution. Mikhail Kasatkin psychologist

Kasatkin noted that a man is not obliged to satisfy all the sexual needs of his partner. It is important to respect your boundaries and make sure both partners feel comfortable and satisfied.

“Sexual compatibility is an important aspect of any romantic relationship, but it is not the only part of it. Do not forget about other important aspects of partnership, such as mutual understanding, support, respect and love, ”concluded the psychologist.

