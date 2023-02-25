Intrusive and overprotective caregiving can be a common form of manipulation, sometimes referred to as “caring jailer”. Pavel Shashlov, an expert in communications and a specialist in the field of Public Relations, told Izvestia on how to recognize this type of psychological influence and resist it on Saturday, February 25.

“This form of manipulation is exclusively familial, based on the sincere love of the victim for the manipulator: husband, wife, mother, grandmother. Its main danger is that it is presented under the guise of sincere concern and therefore initially does not arouse suspicion in the victim, ”the specialist explained.

According to him, people who have become the object of such “care” for a long time do not even realize that they are being manipulated. At the same time, they gradually rebuild their entire lives, give up many important things for themselves, so as not to upset their loved ones.

As an example, Shashlov cited the history of the relationship of one couple. At first, the girl admired the care of the guy, who was worried about her safety and health. For example, he reminded her of the dangers of sunburn and met her every day from work at the subway at the same time.

“The girl herself did not notice how open things disappeared from her wardrobe, in which you can get burned or catch a cold. She also had to say goodbye to the habit of taking a walk with friends after work – otherwise she would not have had time by 19:45. As a result, a bright, active girl turned into a modest homebody. She does not like such a life, but she is afraid to upset her beloved. Moreover, if the guy openly forbade the girl to wear open things and meet with friends, she would instantly rebel, ”the expert noted.

As Shashlov pointed out, in order to distinguish real care from manipulation, an alternative should be offered to a person. For example, if he talks about the dangers of the sun and advises you to stop sunbathing, as a solution to the problem, you can put sunscreen on your shoulders.

“If your safety is really important to a person, such options will suit him. If it is important for him to insist on his own, think: what is he really trying to achieve? the expert concluded.

