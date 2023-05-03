Associate Professor Timofeev: you can calculate and stop surveillance through a smartphone camera in the settings

There are several ways to calculate and stop surveillance through a smartphone camera. I named them to the agency. “Prime” Associate Professor of the Department of Informatics of the Russian University of Economics G. V. Plekhanov Alexander Timofeev.

According to him, the first thing to do is to see if the downloaded applications have access to the camera. It can be in well-known applications and instant messengers, as well as in not the most important and popular programs. If it turns out that there is access, it must be turned off and in the future not to agree to such requests when installing new programs, Timofeev explained.

You also need to pay attention to the fact that continuous operation of the camera would lead to a quick discharge of the phone. You can calculate surveillance by checking the power consumption. To do this, open the “Settings” menu and select “Battery”.

In addition, you need to check the traffic consumption. According to the expert, the continuous broadcast of video from the camera can quickly exhaust the limit. Also in the camera settings, you can limit network connections, Timofeev summed up.

Earlier, experts said that smartphones based on Qualcomm processors were caught spying on users. Among other things, the gadget tells Qualcomm the device ID, chip name, mobile country code, OS type, device make and model, and the device’s IP address.

In turn, expert Viktor Gulevich said that the modules in the smartphone’s operating system monitor geolocation, connect to mobile operators and move between them, as well as connect to Wi-Fi networks. The specialist recommended following the basic security rules in the information space – do not download little-known applications.