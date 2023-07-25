Expert Platonov: instead of a mortgage, you can use installment plans to buy an apartment

You can buy an apartment without having enough money on hand without a mortgage. Evgeny Platonov, financial director of Time Development, called alternative ways to purchase housing to the Russians, writes Federal Press.

According to the expert, such instruments as trade-in, installment plan and leasing are becoming increasingly popular among buyers. Platonov considers installments to be the most common substitute for a mortgage – this opportunity is provided in almost all projects under construction. Since the beginning of 2023, the demand for this tool has grown by 10 percent, the specialist noted. The expert added that installments can be both interest-free and with a fixed percentage on the balance of the debt.

Demand is also growing for a trade-in – the offset of one property against another. One of the main advantages of this method is the preservation of the old value of the object. In addition, a trade-in can be used as a down payment for buying a home in installments.

Earlier, an alternative to mortgages for poor Russians became known. This category of citizens was offered to solve the housing problem with the help of tenement houses from the regional authorities. Experts have warned that the home loan program is likely to end in July 2024.