Ways to ease the condition of the cat in the heat of the urban news agency “Moscow” called felinologist, president of the International felinological association Elena Shevchenko.

“Hot weather is, of course, a problem, including for cats, especially if they have long hair and a short muzzle, it is more difficult for them to breathe. If you see that the cat is lethargic, that she is not well, you can wrap her head with a wet towel to sue, something cold and wet can be put on the heart area, but if it’s really bad, you need to call a doctor to prescribe special drugs, ”- the specialist said.

Shevchenko said that under the fan, a pet can get sick just like a person. It’s better to hang wet towels or sheets around the room, she says, to create a cooler climate. You can also put basins of water or ice bowls: their evaporation also gives coolness, the felinologist concluded.

Earlier in Moscow, due to abnormal heat, an “orange” level of danger was announced.