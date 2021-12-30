The British National Health Service has named a way to identify cancer by changes that occur at the tips of the fingers. About it informs Express.

This symptom of drumsticks is expressed by a bulbous thickening of the terminal phalanges of the fingers of the hands with a characteristic deformation of the nail plates in the form of watch glasses. Experts note that a similar symptom can be found in 35 percent of patients with non-small cell lung cancer and four percent with small cell lung cancer.

Previously, therapist and TV presenter Elena Malysheva on the air of the program “Living is Healthy!” named a non-obvious symptom that indicates stomach cancer. According to the doctor, an unusual change in skin color can be a symptom of cancer.

The telemedicine said that a dark brown stripe on the body can signal a malignant tumor in the stomach. According to Malysheva, usually such a spot can be seen in the neck or armpit.