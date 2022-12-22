Nutritionist Starodubova: cabbage and radish contribute to the prevention of bowel cancer

Regular consumption of certain vegetables and herbs contributes to the prevention of bowel cancer, said Antonina Starodubova, chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health. She named them in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“According to the results of recent studies, regular consumption of vegetables and herbs belonging to the cruciferous family – various types of cabbage, including cauliflower and broccoli, radish, turnip, rutabaga, radish, arugula and others, contributes to the prevention of colorectal cancer due to the high content of fiber and plant polyphenols – flavonoids, ”the nutritionist shared.

According to her, the biological significance of flavonoids contained in brightly colored vegetables, fruits and berries lies in their antioxidant activity – the ability to protect our body’s cells from damage.

