Muscovites’ request for nostalgia and comfort was noted by designer Ekaterina Salnikova in an interview with Moslenta. Her brand specializes in children’s clothing, but adults often ask the designer to create similar things for them.

“While I understood that it was possible, but still making an adult thing with a joyful, nostalgic design so that a person can wear it and fit into the wardrobe is a difficult task. At the same time, I don’t want my buyer to seem like an excessive eccentric, a Martian, a la my beloved Zhanna Aguzarova, ”explained Salnikova. This month, her brand launched cardigans and polo shirts for adults.

In addition, designer Alexandra Gapanovich, a native of Murmansk, noted the high demand for sophisticated and conceptual women’s clothing in Moscow.

Previously, women’s clothes and accessories that reduce the cost of the image were listed by fashion designer Valeria Utushkina. According to her, too revealing outfits and strong “flaunting” of several parts of the body at once can significantly spoil the appearance.