Expert Burhailo: There is no need to get rid of the old Wi-Fi router after buying a new one.

Telecommunications expert Vyacheslav Burkhaylo said that an old Wi-Fi router can be used to expand the capabilities of a new device. In a radio interview Sputnik the expert gave advice on how to do it.

There is no need to throw out the old router after buying another one. An additional router improves the functioning of the home network, said Burhailo.

According to him, the outdated device can be used as a repeater or switch. That is, with its help, you can either strengthen the Wi-Fi signal, or connect more devices to the router,

“In the first case, the old router is connected to the new one with a wire and broadcasts a Wi-Fi signal with its own power. You can use both the network of the new router and the network of the old one, ”the expert noted.

To use a strictly apparatus as a switch, you need to connect the wires correctly, Burhailo explained. To do this, from the LAN port of the main router, the cable must fit into the WAN port of the old router, the expert said.

However, not every router supports the repeater function. To find out if the device can be used as a signal amplifier, you need to study its characteristics. All information about this is on the Internet, the specialist said.

If you encounter difficulties with the connection, it is best to turn to specialists, Burhailo concluded.

