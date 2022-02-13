Physician, Director of Health at Boston Heart Diagnostics Michael Dansinger toldthat if a person felt that he began to want to eat more or could not drink liquid in any way, he should immediately consult a doctor, since such unusual symptoms may indicate the presence of diabetes, reports Medic Forum.

The specialist, speaking of these two signs, explained that with diabetes, the level of sugar in the blood rises, which the kidneys through which glucose passes through can not cope. Because of this, a person has a need to go to the toilet more often, which, in turn, leads to the fact that the body requires more fluid, which causes thirst. The same thing happens with hunger.

“Your body converts the food you eat into glucose, which your cells use for energy. But your cells need insulin to metabolize glucose. This can make you more hungry and tired than usual, ”the doctor said.

Earlier, American doctors at the Cleveland Clinic named one of the easiest ways to understand if a person has diabetes. According to them, the presence of the disease is determined by the unusual taste that appears in the mouth of diabetics.