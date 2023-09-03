“Izvestia”: in August, the most expensive secondary housing in Chelyabinsk

In August, in several cities of Russia, secondary housing has risen in price by 1.8 percent (average price per square meter). The settlements were named in the federal company “Etazhi”, they write “News”.

The strongest rise in prices in Chelyabinsk, in August, the growth in the cost of a square meter in the secondary housing market exceeded 1.7 percent. Volgograd was in second place, where the price per square meter added 1.6 percent. Kazan also entered the top three, the growth in value in August amounted to 1.5 percent.

At the same time, the growth rate in the last month of summer was lower than in July (0.3 percent versus 0.7 percent).

“The market turned out to be significantly overheated, first amid expectations of a decrease in the availability of mortgage loans, and then, after a sharp increase in the key rate, many people accelerated the decision to buy a home in order to take out a mortgage on the old terms,” explained Sergey Zaitsev, Etazhi Sales Director. He added that the emerging demand has led to a rise in the price of secondary housing.

Earlier, the Central Bank predicted a drop in demand for new buildings in Russia in 2024. The reason for the decrease in interest in new apartments will be the growth of rates.