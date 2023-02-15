Marco Mengoni wins Sanremo Festival with “Due Vite”

In Italy, the winner of the 73rd annual festival of pop music in Sanremo was named. They were pop singer Marco Mengoni with the song “Due Vite” (“Two Lives”). RIA News.

The results of the song contest were summed up on Sunday night. For 34-year-old Mengoni, this is the second victory at the festival, in 2013 he also received the main prize “Golden Palm”.

The performer dedicated his success to the women who took part in the event. In May, the winner of “San Remo” will represent Italy at Eurovision.

The final of the competition was broadcast by the first channel of the state television and radio company Rai. The main surprise for the public was the performance of Depeche Mode, they presented the single “Ghosts Again” from the album, which is being prepared for release.

At the San Remo festival on its last day, a video message from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was to be heard. Political parties and public figures began collecting signatures against this, believing that the Ukrainian leader’s speech was inappropriate for a music competition. The petition created noted that Italy should immediately refuse direct or indirect assistance to any of the parties to the conflict.