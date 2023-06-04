This station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line was built with three tracks. Initially, within walking distance from Partizanskaya, it was planned to build a giant Stalin stadium with a capacity of up to 120 thousand people, so an additional platform was provided for passengers. However, the “Stalinist Colosseum” was never built, specified in the “History of Moscow”.

Previously, the method of laying tunnels of the first lines of the Moscow metro was named. They were dug in an open way using the simplest tools – picks and shovels.