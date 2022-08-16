Finnish political scientist Aaltola accused Hungary and its partners of weakening the EU in front of Russia

The head of the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute, political scientist Mika Aaltola, said that the position of some representatives of the European Union (EU), including Budapest, could harm the EU in the confrontation with Moscow. He wrote about this on his Twitter account.

The Finnish expert named the weakest point of the European Union in the fight against Russia and accused Hungary and its partners of weakening the EU in front of Russia. He recalled the speeches of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who pointed to the ineffectiveness and failure of sanctions against Moscow.

“According to some EU countries, the idea of ​​​​imposing sanctions was a bad idea, because now Russia is doing well. Rivalry among the EU countries can become the weakest link in relations with Russia,” Aaltola stressed.

The political scientist added that European restrictions are “incredibly easy to get around”, so Brussels needs to quickly respond to ways to overcome them. The growth of exports to Russia indicates the weakness of the sanctions, he said. Aaltola called for pressure on third countries to increase the effectiveness of measures against Moscow.