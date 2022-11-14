Sexologist O’Reilly: completely giving up sex and masturbation for a month will help you become more energetic

A complete denial of sex and masturbation for a month will help you become more energetic and generally have a beneficial effect on health, sexologist Jess O’Reilly is sure. This and other unexpected benefits of a thirty-day abstinence, she named Metro edition.

According to the specialist, a short break in sex will allow you to focus on other areas of life, such as work, raising children or self-development, and will also help improve concentration.

Another positive side of the metaphorical chastity belt is increased pleasure from sexual contact, O’Reilly continued. Temporary abstinence causes anticipation of future intimacy, and, as a result, sexual desire increases.

As the specialist noted, some people become more energetic during the thirty-day pause, they have time to work on social connections, meet friends and relatives. Also, many note that they, due to the lack of sex, improve sleep. However, from a month without orgasms, you should not expect any cardinal changes in life, O’Reilly concluded.

